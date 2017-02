DUBLIN Jan 12 Irish telecoms company eircom is to ask its lenders to extend a debt covenant waiver to give it more time to agree the restructuring of 3.8 billion euros ($5.2 billion) of debt and avert a possible default, the company said on Thursday.

Lenders in December agreed to extend the waiver on its senior debt to EBITDA (earnings, before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation) covenant until January 31. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Greg Mahlich)