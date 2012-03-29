EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 20)
BRUSSELS, Feb 20 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
DUBLIN, March 29 Eircom, Ireland's former state telecom operator, on Thursday applied for court protection to allow it to restructure its 3.8 billion euro ($5 billion) debt mountain.
A representative of the company told the High Court the company was applying for examinership, a process that protects company assets from creditors for up to 100 days while a survival plan is worked on to keep the business afloat.
The examinership - akin to the Chapter 11 bankruptcy process in the United States and administration in Britain - is the largest in Irish corporate history. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Dan Lalor)
LONDON, Feb 20 British Prime Minister Theresa May's office was not involved in Kraft Heinz's decision to withdraw its $143 billion bid for Unilever, her spokesman said on Monday.
LISBON, Feb 20 The Bank of Portugal will hold a final round of exclusive negotiations with U.S. private equity firm Lone Star as it seeks to flesh out the terms of the potential sale of state-rescued lender Novo Banco, the central bank said on Monday.