DUBLIN, March 29 Eircom, Ireland's former state telecom operator, on Thursday applied for court protection to allow it to restructure its 3.8 billion euro ($5 billion) debt mountain.

A representative of the company told the High Court the company was applying for examinership, a process that protects company assets from creditors for up to 100 days while a survival plan is worked on to keep the business afloat.

The examinership - akin to the Chapter 11 bankruptcy process in the United States and administration in Britain - is the largest in Irish corporate history. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Dan Lalor)