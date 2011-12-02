DUBLIN Dec 2 Irish telecoms group eircom has received two proposals from its lenders on how to restructure its 3.75 billion euros ($5.01 billion) debt, but its shareholders, Singapore Technologies Telemedia (STT) and the company's trade union ESOT, have not submitted a proposal.

"While the current shareholders have not yet submitted a proposal, the independent directors and management will continue to encourage both shareholders to do so," Paul Donovan, eircom's chief executive, said in a statement.

"However, the immediate priority is to ensure that practical progress with regard to the balance sheet remediation process takes place."

The group had set a Dec. 2 deadline to submit proposals. It said concerns about the euro zone crisis had put STT and ESOT off submitting proposals.

The group said it had requested a covenant waiver from its senior lenders from Dec. 15 until the end of January. ($1 = 0.7424 euros) (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by David Holmes)