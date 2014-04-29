PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 21
DUBLIN, April 29 Irish telecoms firm eircom has appointed Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to advise it on a possible stock market listing two weeks after announcing it was considering a third flotation in 15 years.
The two banks will "explore strategic options for the company including a potential international offering and listing," eircom said in a statement.
Earlier this month eircom said it had hired bank Rothschild to advise on a possible flotation.
The former state telecoms operator filed for protection from its creditors two years ago to restructure 3.75 billion euros ($5.2 billion) of debt and was taken over by its senior lenders after cutting its debt by 40 percent.
The examinership - akin to the Chapter 11 bankruptcy process in the United States and administration in Britain - was the largest in Irish corporate history and saw nearly all of the company's junior debt wiped out. (Reporting by Conor Humphries Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)
