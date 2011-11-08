DUBLIN Nov 8 Ratings agency Standard & Poors (S&P) downgraded the parent company of eircom, Ireland's largest phone company, three notches to CC on Tuesday and warned the group was in risk of defaulting on its debts.

Eircom, majority-owned by Temasek unit Singapore Technologies Telemedia (STT), has been in talks with its owners about restructuring its 3.75 billion euro ($5 billion) debt pile for months and the group has set a Nov. 18 deadline for investment proposals, a source told Reuters last week.

The group has also received an approach from Digicel , a telecoms group owned by Irish billionaire Denis O'Brien, the source said.

"In our view, there is a clear risk of a capital restructuring over the next few months -- which would be tantamount to a default under our criteria -- as possible remedies could aim to address the long-term sustainability of the capital structure," S&P said in a statement.

"In addition, we believe that the eircom group's capital structure may not be sustainable over the long term."

Eircom is battling to survive stiff competition and weak demand in a depressed domestic market.

The group obtained a temporary waiver until Dec. 15 on a leverage covenant and S&P said it was likely to breach the covenant again in December.

Eircom faces a covenant test each quarter to show its ratio of earnings to debt does not fall below a particular level. ($1 = 0.727 Euros) (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Erica Billingham)