Gun salute marks Queen Elizabeth's 65 years on British throne
LONDON Queen Elizabeth, the world's longest-reigning living monarch, celebrated her Sapphire Jubilee on Monday as Britain commemorated 65 years since she ascended the British throne.
DUBLIN Nov 8 Ratings agency Standard & Poors (S&P) downgraded the parent company of eircom, Ireland's largest phone company, three notches to CC on Tuesday and warned the group was in risk of defaulting on its debts.
Eircom, majority-owned by Temasek unit Singapore Technologies Telemedia (STT), has been in talks with its owners about restructuring its 3.75 billion euro ($5 billion) debt pile for months and the group has set a Nov. 18 deadline for investment proposals, a source told Reuters last week.
The group has also received an approach from Digicel , a telecoms group owned by Irish billionaire Denis O'Brien, the source said.
"In our view, there is a clear risk of a capital restructuring over the next few months -- which would be tantamount to a default under our criteria -- as possible remedies could aim to address the long-term sustainability of the capital structure," S&P said in a statement.
"In addition, we believe that the eircom group's capital structure may not be sustainable over the long term."
Eircom is battling to survive stiff competition and weak demand in a depressed domestic market.
The group obtained a temporary waiver until Dec. 15 on a leverage covenant and S&P said it was likely to breach the covenant again in December.
Eircom faces a covenant test each quarter to show its ratio of earnings to debt does not fall below a particular level. ($1 = 0.727 Euros) (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Erica Billingham)
WASHINGTON The U.S. House of Representatives voted on Monday to require law enforcement authorities to obtain a search warrant before seeking old emails from technology companies, a win for privacy advocates fearful the Trump administration may work to expand government surveillance powers.
