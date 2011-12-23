* STT maintains 65 percent stake in eircom, withdraws from board

* STT stake likely to be diluted under restructuring of $5 bln debt

* Eircom confirms lenders rejected STT restructuring proposal (Adds quotes, details)

DUBLIN, Dec 23 Eircom's owner Singapore Technologies Telemedia has withdrawn from the board of the struggling Irish telecoms firm after lenders rejected its proposal to restructure 3.75 billion euros ($5 billion) of borrowings, eircom said on Friday.

Temasek unit STT bought 65 percent of debt-laden eircom in 2009 for 140 million euros in cash and shares, but would likely have to invest more than that to maintain control of the company after restructuring. An employee share trust owns the other 35 percent.

Lenders last week rejected a restructuring proposal from STT which they said would have forced them to accept a 25 percent impairment in exchange for a 200 million euro cash injection.

STT withdrew its representatives from the boards and committees of eircom and associated companies on Thursday after its offer was officially rejected, the Irish operator said in a statement.

"We are disappointed that the First Lien Coordinating Committee did not engage with us at all on this second proposal," said Terry Clontz, STT's Senior Executive vice president for North America and Europe.

"We extend our sincere best wishes to the company, the management and employees of eircom in their ongoing efforts in building a sustainable and successful eircom."

Eircom's independent directors are evaluating two other proposals to restructure the debt, including one from the syndicate of first-lien senior lenders, the most senior in any restructuring, owed 2.4 billion euros, and another from a group of second-lien senior lenders owed around 350 million.

The company agreed with lenders to extend the waiver of the breach of its senior debt to EBITDA (earnings, before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation) covenant until January 31.

Moody's rating agency on Thursday downgraded eircom's debt to highly speculative and said its loss given default -- how much of its loan would be written off if they go bad -- was around 35 percent if a consensual restructuring is achieved. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)