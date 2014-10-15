Oct 15 Global infrastructure asset manager EISER Infrastructure Partners LLP named Richard Onyango as the head of its new office in Johannesburg.

He joins from South Africa's Standard Bank Group, where he helped establish an East African-based infrastructure finance team.

EISER said Onyango would work closely with the London office to originate and execute renewable energy transactions. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)