MILAN, March 7 Italy's EI Towers, the
mast company controlled by broadcaster Mediaset, is not
aware of any offer from peer Rai Way, a source close
to EI Towers told Reuters on Tuesday.
Italian daily il Messaggero reported earlier on Tuesday that
the tower company was considering a takeover bid for EI Towers
and that the operation was being examined by Citi, without
citing sources.
"The operation seems improbable given that the board of Rai
Way is due to expire soon," said another source.
Italy' state broadcaster Rai, which owns 65 percent of Rai
Way, declined to comment.
Last year Mediaset CEO Pier Silvio Berlusconi said that it
was important for the country's tower sector to consolidate,
following reports by Italian newspapers over a possible tie-up
between the two companies.
(Reporting by Giancarlo Navach in Milan and Massimiliano Di
Giorgio in Rome, writing by Giulia Segreti, editing by Emilio
Parodi)