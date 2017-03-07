MILAN, March 7 Italy's EI Towers, the mast company controlled by broadcaster Mediaset, is not aware of any offer from peer Rai Way, a source close to EI Towers told Reuters on Tuesday.

Italian daily il Messaggero reported earlier on Tuesday that the tower company was considering a takeover bid for EI Towers and that the operation was being examined by Citi, without citing sources.

"The operation seems improbable given that the board of Rai Way is due to expire soon," said another source.

Italy' state broadcaster Rai, which owns 65 percent of Rai Way, declined to comment.

Last year Mediaset CEO Pier Silvio Berlusconi said that it was important for the country's tower sector to consolidate, following reports by Italian newspapers over a possible tie-up between the two companies.

(Reporting by Giancarlo Navach in Milan and Massimiliano Di Giorgio in Rome, writing by Giulia Segreti, editing by Emilio Parodi)