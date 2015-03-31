MILAN, March 31 Italian broadcast tower operator EI Towers said on Tuesday it had been notified by Italy's competition authority that its bid to acquire state-owned rival Rai Way could not be authorized in its current form.

In a statement, EI Towers said it would examine the authority's findings and present its observations, adding it was confident it can still convince the watchdog that its offer was compatible with competition rules.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)