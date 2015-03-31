Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
ROME, March 31 The board of state TV broadcaster RAI said EI Towers, which is controlled by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's Mediaset MS.MI> private network, cannot proceed with its offer to buy a controlling stake in state-owned rival Rai Way.
In a statement, RAI's board of directors said that since the economy ministry has already said it wanted to keep at least a 51 percent stake in Rai Way, it was impossible for EI Towers to proceed in purchasing a controlling stake.
EI Towers announced a 1.2 billion euro ($1.30 billion) bid for Rai Way last month but ran into the government's insistence that the owner of the TV broadcast towers must remain under public control.
(Reporting by Steve Scherer; editing by Agnieszka Flak)
