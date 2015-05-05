MILAN May 5 The entire board of Italian mast company EI Towers is being investigated on suspicion of stock price manipulation over its bid on rival Rai Way , sources close to the investigation said on Tuesday.

The sources said the probe was initiated by a request from market regulator Consob.

EI Towers was not immediately available for a comment. Consob declined to comment.

EI Towers, controlled by broadcaster Mediaset, last month gave up plans to bid for state-controlled rival Rai Way due to political and regulatory opposition. (Reporting by Manuela D'Alessandro, writing by Stephen Jewkes)