Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MILAN May 5 The entire board of Italian mast company EI Towers is being investigated on suspicion of stock price manipulation over its bid on rival Rai Way , sources close to the investigation said on Tuesday.
The sources said the probe was initiated by a request from market regulator Consob.
EI Towers was not immediately available for a comment. Consob declined to comment.
EI Towers, controlled by broadcaster Mediaset, last month gave up plans to bid for state-controlled rival Rai Way due to political and regulatory opposition. (Reporting by Manuela D'Alessandro, writing by Stephen Jewkes)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)