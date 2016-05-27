* Ekokem known for destroying Syria's chemical weapons
* Fortum looking for M&A following power grid divestments
(Adds CEO, analyst comments, Fortum M&A drive)
By Jussi Rosendahl and Tuomas Forsell
HELSINKI, May 27 Finnish utility Fortum Oyj
has agreed to pay 470 million euros ($525 mln) for an
81 percent stake in Ekokem, a local waste treatment company that
won a high-profile contract to help destroy Syria's chemical
weapons.
The deal, announced by Fortum on Friday, broadens the scope
for the state-owned utility, which is hungry for acquisitions
after its recent exit from the Nordic power grid.
Fortum said it had signed a deal to buy the stakes of
Ekokem's top four shareholders, which are the Finnish state, the
Association of Finnish Local and Regional Authorities, pension
fund Ilmarinen and the Helsinki Region Environmental Services
Authority.
It will also make a tender offer for the remaining shares.
The deal price gives Ekokem an enterprise value of around 700
million euros.
Fortum expressed interest in Ekokem earlier this month,
saying the company would fit in with its clean energy strategy
to provide services for urban energy and waste.
"We see excellent international growth opportunities for the
business and intend to invest in the further development of
Ekokem's solutions," Fortum CEO Pekka Lundmark said in a
statement.
Ekokem had earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation of 55 million euros last year on sales of 258
million.
It operates hazardous waste treatment facilities in the
Nordic region, and in 2014 won a contract along with France's
Veolia to destroy Syria's chemical weapons.
Analysts said the deal was in line with Fortum's strategy
but added that the company should be looking for bigger fish.
"This is a good deal for Fortum, but it won't solve their
investment issue. They still have around 5 billion euros to
spend, and they would need to find something bigger," said
Inderes Equity Research analyst Rasmus Skand, who has an
'increase' rating on the stock.
Fortum, which has traditionally focused on the Nordic and
Russian power markets, said last month it was looking to invest
in solar power projects in India, and sources told Reuters that
it was in talks with SunEdison Inc.
Earlier this year, it bought a small Polish utility, Duon
. ($1 = 0.8950 euros)
(Editing by Jason Neely and Susan Fenton)