By Jussi Rosendahl and Tuomas Forsell

HELSINKI, May 27 Finnish utility Fortum Oyj has agreed to pay 470 million euros ($525 mln) for an 81 percent stake in Ekokem, a local waste treatment company that won a high-profile contract to help destroy Syria's chemical weapons.

The deal, announced by Fortum on Friday, broadens the scope for the state-owned utility, which is hungry for acquisitions after its recent exit from the Nordic power grid.

Fortum said it had signed a deal to buy the stakes of Ekokem's top four shareholders, which are the Finnish state, the Association of Finnish Local and Regional Authorities, pension fund Ilmarinen and the Helsinki Region Environmental Services Authority.

It will also make a tender offer for the remaining shares. The deal price gives Ekokem an enterprise value of around 700 million euros.

Fortum expressed interest in Ekokem earlier this month, saying the company would fit in with its clean energy strategy to provide services for urban energy and waste.

"We see excellent international growth opportunities for the business and intend to invest in the further development of Ekokem's solutions," Fortum CEO Pekka Lundmark said in a statement.

Ekokem had earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of 55 million euros last year on sales of 258 million.

It operates hazardous waste treatment facilities in the Nordic region, and in 2014 won a contract along with France's Veolia to destroy Syria's chemical weapons.

Analysts said the deal was in line with Fortum's strategy but added that the company should be looking for bigger fish.

"This is a good deal for Fortum, but it won't solve their investment issue. They still have around 5 billion euros to spend, and they would need to find something bigger," said Inderes Equity Research analyst Rasmus Skand, who has an 'increase' rating on the stock.

Fortum, which has traditionally focused on the Nordic and Russian power markets, said last month it was looking to invest in solar power projects in India, and sources told Reuters that it was in talks with SunEdison Inc.

Earlier this year, it bought a small Polish utility, Duon . ($1 = 0.8950 euros) (Editing by Jason Neely and Susan Fenton)