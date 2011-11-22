LONDON, Nov 22 (IFR) - Norway's Eksportfinans bonds are under pressure in the secondary market this morning after Moody's downgraded the group's issuer and senior debt ratings to junk from Aa3 to Ba1 and left them on review for further downgrade.

"Today's rating actions follow the decision by the Norwegian government on 18 November 2011 to take control over the system of government subsidised loans -- i.e. the 108-agreement scheme -- from Eksportfinans. The removal of this former monopolistic business position leaves Eksportfinans without a viable business model as a credit provider to the Norwegian export-finance industry. As a consequence, Eksportfinans is now subject to a run-off process," Moody's said.

The group's dollar curve had been marked from 20bp to 58bp wider versus asset swaps, as of 08:30 GMT according to Tradeweb, with the most recent USD1bn 2.375% May 2016 deal wider by 34bp at mid-swaps plus 214bp bid, having launched in May at plus 33bp. Its EUR1bn 4.75% June 2013 is quoted around 38bp wider this morning at swaps +82bp bid.

According to Gary Jenkins at Evolution Securities, Eksportfinans is 15% owned by the Norwegian government, with the other major shareholders being DnB NOR with 40% and Nordea Bank with 23%. Danske Bank has an 8% share and the remainder is held primarily by a number of regional savings banks.

Nordea's senior euro curve is quoted 2-3bp wider this morning but is outperforming its GBP800m 3.875% December 2015 that is about 5.5bp wider, while its senior dollar issuance is up to 10bp wider to swaps. DnB NOR appears to be holding up better, with its senior euro curve flat to a only couple of basis points wider, for choice.

Their senior protection is also fairly flat from Monday's closing levels of 173bp (Nordea) and 165bp respectively. (Reporting by Helene Durand)