LONDON, Nov 22 (IFR) - A seven-notch downgrade of
Norway's export financing agency Eksportfinans threatened to
further destabilise an already troubled public sector world on
Tuesday, as a lack of clarity over the treatment of the issuer's
outstanding debt forced investors towards the exits.
Moody's cut the borrower's rating from Aa3 to a
sub-investment grade Ba1, leading to panic selling in the
market.
"We are getting a lot of questions from investors looking to
exit their holdings in all currencies: Yen, Swiss, euro,
dollars," said a head of frequent borrower coverage.
"The rating cut was completely unexpected and I don't think
the Norwegian government really understand what impact this
could have. It's a lot of unnecessary noise coming from what is
meant to be one of the safest corners of the world. The lack of
clarity is the most challenging thing to deal with right now."
His view was echoed by a head of public sector syndicate.
"We can't get any info on what happens to their debt, nobody has
any clarity but expectations have always been that there would
be strong government support," he said. "Their business model
maybe didn't work but they were still operating and it should
have been handled better. However, they have moved the
goalposts, although no one knows where to."
A funding official from Eksportfinans contacted by IFR
confirmed that there was no further information so far, aside
from a press release from November 18 which does not give any
detail on what will happen to the issuer's outstanding debt and
whether or not the Norwegian government will guarantee
obligations. Eksportfinans does not benefit from an explicit
government guarantee or solvency guarantee.
However, the government has a direct 15% stake in the agency
and a further indirect stake via DnB NOR Bank (40%). According
to Barclays research, at the end of 2010, 24 Norwegian banks and
foreign banks operating in Norway shared the other 45%
ownership.
"We will be coming out with an investor pack shortly as we
are getting a lot of questions from investors," said the funding
official. "We hope it will be soon, in the next day or so. We
are solvent, liquid and well positioned for the run-off in the
next few years."
He added that further information would be forthcoming once
the board of Eksportfinans had met with the government.
Another head of public sector DCM banker said the ownership
structure could mean that the debt gets transferred to the banks
that part own Eksportfinans. "The bonds are bidless and until we
know where the debt goes, I suspect it will stay the same. It's
not good for Norway which is meant to be a safe-haven and won't
help borrowers like Kommunalbanken."
SPREADS BLOW OUT
According to an RBS note published on Tuesday, Eksportfinans has
one EUR1bn benchmark outstanding due June 2013 and seven US
dollar benchmarks totalling USD8bn with maturities between
February 2012 and June 2017. According to Thomson Reuters' data,
the issuer's total outstanding debt is USD19.7bn equivalent.
The issuer's curve was under severe pressure today with the
dollar bonds up to 132bp wider versus swaps. The most recent
USD1bn 2.375% May 2016 deal was wider by 115bp at mid-swaps plus
372bp bid, according to Tradeweb, having launched in May at plus
33bp.
The issuer's euro deal has also blown out and was quoted
234bp wider at 490bp over swaps.
"Today's change in rating will effectively remove
Eksportfinans' access to capital markets, despite their AA S&P
rating (on negative outlook)," RBS analysts wrote.
"The removal of even their investment grade rating seems
quite harsh in our view. An entity in run-off is of course more
risky, however we believe there should be some rating uplift,
beyond the standalone profile, to account for Norwegian
government support. However, quite clearly there will be a large
number of forced sellers and this is a strong negative for the
bonds. S&P also appear likely to downgrade the issuer on the
news."
WIDER IMPLICATIONS
SSA bankers were concerned about the potential implications
of the news on the rest of the public sector market. While
Eksportfinans is not explicitly guaranteed, there has always
been a strong assumption that support would be forthcoming from
the government given the strong links between the two.
"While Eksportfinans is a very unique case and many of its
problems were based on a business model that did not work, the
potential message is that implied guarantee schemes are at
risk," said a DCM banker. "How much is an implicit guarantee
worth, especially if the government ownership is marginal."
Another banker echoed this view. "What does this mean for
the government support on Kommunalbanken?" he said. "The
government not stepping in straight away is completely
unwarranted and this is unnerving investors."
According to Tradeweb, Kommunalbanken's dollar curve was
largely mixed at the short end and 4bp to 6bp wider at the
longer end out to 2015/2016. According to Thomson Reuters data,
the issuer has USD25.5bn of debt outstanding.
A syndicate banker said it would not stop at other Norwegian
agencies. "Anyone that's implicitly supported, like a BNG for
example, will get reassessed in light of what happens to
Eksportfinans."
Meanwhile, Swedish Export Credit Corporation (SEK)'s dollar
curve was 5bp to 10bp wider, with the 3.25% September 2014 and
2.125% July 2016 both underperforming at 9bp-10bp wider.
According to Thomson Reuters data, the issuer has USD31.2bn of
debt outstanding.
NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
As well as cutting Eksportfinans to sub-investment grade,
Moody's said the issuer's ratings remained on review for further
downgrade.
The government and the agency have been trying to find a
solution to the issuer's problems for weeks. At the end of
October, the government decided not to grant Eksportfinans a
permanent exemption from the EU's Capital Requirement Directive
which means the issuer has to adhere to the large exposures
provision.
"Since that decision, Moody's understands that Eksportfinans
and its major owners, the government and large Nordic banks
(DNB, Nordea, Danske Bank), had explored possibilities to
overcome the consequent maximum exposure restrictions, but
ultimately they have not found a successful solution," Moody's
wrote today.
"The rating agency also understands that the government
considers that Eksportfinans lacks the capacity to provide a
relevant service to the Norwegian export-finance industry, which
is skewed toward industries such as shipping, energy and other
industries, which often require large loans. As a result, the
government has decided to assume responsibility of
Eksportfinans's future lending obligations under the
108-scheme."
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Additional reporting by Andrew
Perrin)