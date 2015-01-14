Jan 14 Ekspress Grupp AS :
* Says Ekspress Grupp merges AS Eesti Ajalehed and AS Delfi
* Formal merging process will be conducted during 2015,
essentially two companies will operate as a joint organization
since Jan. 14
* Reason for decision of merging two entities is current
highly integrated operation of above companies and Ekspress
Grupp's positive experience from Lithuania
* Says CEO of merged enterprise will be Mari Liis Ruutsalu,
current CEO of AS Delfi
