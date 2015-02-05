BRIEF-LOTVacuum signs 4.79 bln won contract with Samsung Electronics
* Says it signs 4.79 billion won contract with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd to provide dry vacuum pump
Feb 5 Ekspress Grupp AS :
* Decides to launch a programme for investing in startup companies
* Total fund of first stage of programme is 500,000 euros ($568,650), which are intended for investing in companies at an early stage in Baltic states
* Capital to be invested is limited to 50,000 euros per company, but will not exceed marketing support provided additionally by Ekspress Grupp
* The company will not take role of a leading investor in startup companies, nor will have a representative on supervisory board Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 0.8793 euros)
