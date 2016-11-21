JERUSALEM Nov 21 El Al Israel Airlines said on Monday it saw little financial impact from delayed and cancelled flights that have resulted from a dispute with pilots.

The dispute is largely focused on so-called split flights, where pilots working outside their regular rota fly one direction and get paid to sit in business class on the return leg, increasing the Israeli flag carrier's expenses.

For the past year, El Al's management has allowed split fights by pilots who have taken on extra flights. But in the past two weeks, it decided to ban them due to the cost.

Since then, the carrier has cancelled nine flights and been forced to lease aircraft and crews from abroad as many pilots have called in sick in protest.

"The disruptions are reflected - beyond damage to the company's reputation - in higher operating expenses ... and lower income from tickets, though the monetary amounts are not significant to the company as of now," El Al said in a statement.

Shares of El Al, which has a fleet of 42 aircraft and some 600 pilots, were up 1 percent in afternoon trading in Tel Aviv.

Financial news website TheMarker estimated the financial damage at less than $24 million.

The head of Israel's Histadrut labour federation is due to meet with pilots on Monday in an effort to halt the protest, while parliament's economics committee has scheduled an emergency session for Thursday.

Most El Al pilots are former Air Force pilots and many Israelis feel safer on El Al because of tough security. El Al is allowing passengers to cancel flights through Nov. 30 or change dates without penalties.

"I can solve the conflict in five minutes if the pilots will stop with split flights," El Al CEO David Maimon told TheMarker. An El Al spokeswoman confirmed his comments.

The pilots' protest began a year ago after Maimon began talks with employees over efficiency steps. Pilots then started the split flights, mostly on long-haul routes.

Instead of four pilots flying to New York, staying over for the required 44 hours and then flying the plane back to Israel, El Al was forced to send eight pilots on full pay.

Knowing new regulations will limit flying time to 83 hours a month, the pilots union is asking for a 60 percent pay hike over 10 years. El Al said some pilots' salaries have doubled to about 160,000 shekels ($41,385) a month this year, mainly due to overtime, adding 270 million shekels in labour costs.

($1 = 3.8661 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Mark Potter)