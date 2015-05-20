TEL AVIV May 20 El Al Israel Airlines'
net loss narrowed in the first quarter as the carrier
increased its market share, flew more passengers and benefited
from a stronger dollar and lower fuel prices.
Israel's flag carrier said on Wednesday its net loss in the
quarter was $16 million compared with $39.7 million a year ago.
Revenue rose to $419.8 million from $415.4 million as revenue
from passengers rose 1.1 percent and from cargo by 1.6 percent.
The company's chief executive, David Maimon, said the
airline will launch direct flights to Boston in June and noted
the airline's new credit card has 75,000 customers.
Operating costs fell 8 percent to $367.4 million as jet fuel
expenses fell by 19.5 percent.
Its market share at Ben-Gurion International Airport rose to
35.4 percent from 33.3 percent in 2014.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)