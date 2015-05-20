TEL AVIV May 20 El Al Israel Airlines' net loss narrowed in the first quarter as the carrier increased its market share, flew more passengers and benefited from a stronger dollar and lower fuel prices.

Israel's flag carrier said on Wednesday its net loss in the quarter was $16 million compared with $39.7 million a year ago. Revenue rose to $419.8 million from $415.4 million as revenue from passengers rose 1.1 percent and from cargo by 1.6 percent.

The company's chief executive, David Maimon, said the airline will launch direct flights to Boston in June and noted the airline's new credit card has 75,000 customers.

Operating costs fell 8 percent to $367.4 million as jet fuel expenses fell by 19.5 percent.

Its market share at Ben-Gurion International Airport rose to 35.4 percent from 33.3 percent in 2014. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)