JERUSALEM Nov 18 El Al Israel Airlines
reported a sharp rise in quarterly profit, boosted by
lower fuel costs and a jump in the number of passengers after
tourism in 2014 was hurt by fighting with Hamas militants in
Gaza.
Israel's flag carrier said on Wednesday it earned $93
million in the third quarter, up from $10.1 million a year
earlier. Revenue grew 7.7 percent to $647.3 million, although
the carrier was hit in the 2014 quarter by the Gaza war.
It noted that the number of tourists to Israel rose 36
percent in the third quarter from a year earlier.
Operating costs dipped 12 percent to $438.5 million, with
fuel prices sliding 33.2 percent to $68.1 million.
El Al said its load factor in the third quarter grew to 86.3
percent from 82.1 percent.
Last month, El Al signed a deal to buy and lease 15 Boeing
787-8 and 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft in a deal worth more than
$2.2 billion. It was El Al's largest ever aircraft deal and the
new planes will replace older 747-400 and 767 aircraft between
2017 and 2020.
