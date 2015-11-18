JERUSALEM Nov 18 El Al Israel Airlines reported a sharp rise in quarterly profit, boosted by lower fuel costs and a jump in the number of passengers after tourism in 2014 was hurt by fighting with Hamas militants in Gaza.

Israel's flag carrier said on Wednesday it earned $93 million in the third quarter, up from $10.1 million a year earlier. Revenue grew 7.7 percent to $647.3 million, although the carrier was hit in the 2014 quarter by the Gaza war.

It noted that the number of tourists to Israel rose 36 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier.

Operating costs dipped 12 percent to $438.5 million, with fuel prices sliding 33.2 percent to $68.1 million.

El Al said its load factor in the third quarter grew to 86.3 percent from 82.1 percent.

Last month, El Al signed a deal to buy and lease 15 Boeing 787-8 and 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft in a deal worth more than $2.2 billion. It was El Al's largest ever aircraft deal and the new planes will replace older 747-400 and 767 aircraft between 2017 and 2020. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)