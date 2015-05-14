Soviet poet Yevtushenko dies in USA - TASS
MOSCOW, April 1 Soviet Russian poet Evgeny Yevtushenko has died in the United States at the age of 85, TASS news agency reported on Saturday, citing a close friend.
May 14 Restaurant chain operator El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc reported weaker-than-expected quarterly comparable sales, sending its shares down 11 percent in after-market trading on Thursday.
The company's net income rose to $6.8 million, or 17 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 1, from $5.5 million or 18 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue rose to $90.4 million from $81.4 million.
System-wide comparable restaurant sales rose 5.1 percent in the quarter, below the 5.7 percent rise expected by analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix. (Reporting by Nayan Das and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)
MOSCOW, April 1 Soviet Russian poet Evgeny Yevtushenko has died in the United States at the age of 85, TASS news agency reported on Saturday, citing a close friend.
NEW YORK, April 1 Ford Motor Co is recalling about 52,600 F-250 pickup trucks sold in the United States and Canada because the vehicles could roll after the driver moves the automatic transmission lever into park position, the company said on Saturday.