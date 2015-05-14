Soviet poet Yevtushenko dies in USA - TASS
MOSCOW, April 1 Soviet Russian poet Evgeny Yevtushenko has died in the United States at the age of 85, TASS news agency reported on Saturday, citing a close friend.
(Adds details, background, shares)
May 14 Restaurant chain operator El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc reported weaker-than-expected quarterly comparable sales and forecast a full-year profit largely below estimates, as customer traffic at its restaurants grew at its slowest pace since the company went public in July last year.
The Costa Mesa, California-based company's shares were down 11 percent in after-market trading on Thursday.
System-wide comparable restaurant sales rose 5.1 percent in the first quarter ended April 1, below the 5.7 percent rise analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix were expecting.
Same-restaurant sales at company-owned restaurant grew 3.5 percent in the quarter, a much slower pace than the 5.2 percent growth rate expected by analysts.
The company reported a 0.1 percent rise in customer traffic in the quarter, the slowest rate of growth since it debuted on the Nasdaq.
The company reaffirmed its full-year pro forma earnings forecast of 67-71 cents per share, largely below the average analyst estimate of 70 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 11 percent to $90.4 million, beating the average estimate of $88.5 million.
The company's net income rose to $6.8 million, or 17 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $5.5 million or 18 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, El Pollo Loco earned 18 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate by 1 cent.
The company's shares closed at $29.06 on the Nasdaq on Thursday. Up to Thursday's close, the stock had risen more than 17 percent since its July 25 debut.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)
MOSCOW, April 1 Soviet Russian poet Evgeny Yevtushenko has died in the United States at the age of 85, TASS news agency reported on Saturday, citing a close friend.
NEW YORK, April 1 Ford Motor Co is recalling about 52,600 F-250 pickup trucks sold in the United States and Canada because the vehicles could roll after the driver moves the automatic transmission lever into park position, the company said on Saturday.