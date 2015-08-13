* Q2 system-wide same-restaurant sales up 1.3 pct vs est 3.5 pct

* Traffic falls for first time since debut

* Cuts 2015 system-wide same-restaurant sales forecast

* Shares fall 14 pct (Adds background, comments from conference call, shares)

Aug 13 Restaurant chain operator El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc's quarterly comparable sales fell short of analysts' estimates as the number of diners visiting its outlets fell for the first time since the company went public last year.

The company's shares slumped 14 percent to $15.71 in extended trading on Thursday, just shy of the IPO price of $15.

El Pollo Loco, known for its fire-grilled chicken, has struggled to attract customers even as it added new items such as shrimp and beef. The stock has fallen 22 percent since its spectacular debut in July 2014.

The company on Thursday blamed increased prices for its value menu offerings, such as the popular "$5 under 500 calories" combos, for the fall in traffic.

"We increased the prices on our value menu and specifically on entire entree line," Chief Executive Steve Sather said on a call. "We believe that really impacted our value customer."

El Pollo Loco reported a 3.9 percent fall in customer traffic to company-owned restaurants in the second quarter ended July 1, its first fall since the company started reporting numbers as a public company.

The company had previously reported its slowest pace of traffic growth of 0.1 percent for the first quarter.

Food costs also increased, mainly due to the inclusion of shrimp-based dishes and "carne asada", a grilled beef steak, in the menu.

System-wide comparable restaurant sales rose 1.3 percent, below the 3.5 percent rise expected by analysts polled by Consensus Metrix.

El Pollo Loco, Spanish for "the crazy chicken", cut forecast for full-year system-wide same-restaurant sales to a growth of about 3 percent, down from the 3-5 percent it had forecast earlier.

The company's net income rose to $7.2 million from $6.6 million a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned 19 cents per share, beating analysts' average estimate by 1 cent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 3 percent to $89.5 million in the quarter, missing the average analyst estimate of $93 million. (Reporting by Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Don Sebastian)