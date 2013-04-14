TEL AVIV, April 14 The FIMI fund agreed to
invest up to $75 million in El Al Israel Airlines in
return for up to 47 percent of the flag carrier, Israel's
largest private investment fund said on Sunday.
FIMI will form a controlling group in El Al with Knafaim
Holdings, which owns 39 percent of the airline.
Knafaim has an option to sell FIMI 30 million shares in El Al
worth $5 million.
In the first stage, at the time the deal is closed, FIMI
will invest up to $50 million for a 38 percent holding in El Al.
The fund will receive two options worth $12.5 million each and
if both are exercised FIMI will hold 47 percent.
The deal is expected to close by July 31 but FIMI can extend
this deadline by a total of 90 days.
"Completion of the deal is a complicated task and requires
cooperation among ... management, workers and financial
institutions," FIMI founder and Chief Executive Ishay Davidi
said in a statement.
He said the company and its workers are negotiating a new
collective labour agreement that will enable the airline to deal
with the competitive environment in which it operates. The deal
is subject to the signing of a new labour agreement that is
acceptable to FIMI.
"The challenges facing the company require many changes.
Without generating this change the company will find it very
difficult to compete," Davidi said.
El Al posted a wider loss in the fourth quarter, hurt by a
military conflict and the global downturn that depressed
revenue.
In January FIMI, which has capital of $2.1 billion and has
invested in 68 companies, said it was seeking to inject up to
$60 million into El Al for a stake of 37.8 percent.
($1 = 3.62 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)