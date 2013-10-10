JERUSALEM Oct 10 The FIMI fund has called off
an agreement to invest up to $75 million in El Al Israel
Airlines after the Israeli flag carrier failed to
reach a new labour contract with its workers.
FIMI, Israel's largest private investment fund, in April
agreed to inject cash into El Al in return for up to 47 percent
of the airline. FIMI was to form a controlling group in El Al
with Knafaim Holdings, which owns 39 percent.
The deal was contingent on El Al reaching a new collective
labour agreement aimed at allowing the carrier to deal with an
increasingly competitive environment. It was
supposed to close on July 31 but FIMI gave El Al an extension to
close a labour deal.
"FIMI has informed El Al that it is cancelling the agreement
to invest because the conditions had not been met," El Al said
in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on Thursday.
Shares in El Al slumped 8.3 percent in afternoon trading.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)