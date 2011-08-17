JERUSALEM Aug 17 El Al Israel Airlines
swung to a second-quarter net loss, hit by a jump in
fuel costs, a stronger shekel and increased competition.
Israel's flag carrier posted a quarterly net loss of $19.7
million, compared with a net profit of $14.8 million in the 2010
period. Revenue gained 6 percent to $530.5 million, with both
passenger and cargo revenue up 6 percent, El Al said.
Higher global oil prices raised its fuel bill 18 percent to
$183.5 million, the company said on Wednesday.
"We are working very hard to adjust the state of the
company's business circumstances through a plan to reduce
operating costs which were influenced by a continued sharp rise
in fuel costs of about 47 percent versus the same period last
year, as well as an appreciation of the shekel against
the dollar," chief executive Elyezer Shkedy said.
El Al, which is cutting its route from Tel Aviv to Sao
Paulo, will be phasing out aircraft that are not energy
efficient, he said
Its load factor -- a measure of seats sold -- edged up to
81.1 percent from 80.1 percent while its market share at
Ben-Gurion International Airport slid to 33.5 percent from 37.7
percent.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Dan Lalor)