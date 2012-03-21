TEL AVIV, March 21 Flag carrier El Al Israel
Airlines moved to a loss in the fourth quarter,
weighed down by higher fuel prices and increased competition
from other airlines.
El Al on Wednesday posted a quarterly net loss of $7.8
million, compared with a profit of $16.3 million in the last
three months of 2010.
Revenue edged up 1 percent to $485.4 million as a 1.5
percent increase in passenger revenue offset lower cargo
revenue.
Operating expenses increased 2.2 percent to $402.4 million,
mainly due to higher jet fuel prices.
El Al said that while jet fuel prices jumped 41 percent in
2011, hedging transactions narrowed the effective increase to 18
percent for the airline.
The Israeli carrier's market share from Tel Aviv's Ben
Gurion International Airport fell to 33.9 percent at the end of
2011 from 37.1 percent in 2010. Its load factor slipped to 80.3
percent from 81.6 percent.
"In 2011 El Al faced continued rise in competition from
giant partnerships and foreign companies which more than doubled
in the past five years," El Al Chief Executive Elyezer Shkedy
said, adding that the Israeli government was about to make a
final decision regarding an "open skies" policy with the
European Union.
The airline implemented a series of cost-cutting measures
last year, including the elimination of 200 positions in the
last quarter.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)