* Q2 net loss $6.2 mln vs $19.7 mln loss a year ago

* Q2 revenue down 3 pct at $517 mln

By Steven Scheer

JERUSALEM, Aug 16 El Al Israel Airlines reduced its losses in the second quarter by nearly 70 percent, it reported on Thursday, despite a continued fall in revenue as it pushed ahead with a cost-cutting campaign.

The national airline made a loss of $6.2 million in the three months, down from a loss of $19.7 million in the same period last year, on revenue down 3 percent at $517 million.

Passenger revenue slipped by 1 percent while cargo revenue fell 7 percent.

"El Al is faced with the reality that the global economy is in deep crisis, which is affecting the whole airline industry, while dealing with the complex geopolitical realities and conditions in the Middle East," Chief Executive Elyezer Shkedy said.

Operating expenses fell 7 percent to $439 million due to salary reductions and increased government participation in security costs, although jet fuel costs rose 1.6 percent.

El Al said it reduced its workforce by 168 over the past year and is implementing a plan to lower costs and formulating a business strategy for the medium and long term that is expected to be approved in the coming months. According to its website the company has around 5,790 employees.

Its load factor, an indicator of the number of seats sold as a percentage of capacity, rose to 82.3 percent from 81.1 percent, while its market share at Ben-Gurion International Airport edged up to 33.7 percent.

However, Shkedy also criticised a new open skies trade agreement with the European Union which will open up the market for flights between Israel and Europe.

Despite opposition from El Al, Israel and the EU agreed last month to the deal which will replace existing bilateral agreements between individual EU countries and while still being subject to final approval will be phased in gradually over five years starting in April 2013.

"El Al does not object to an appropriate and fair agreement," Shkedye said.

"All we ask is to be able to compete equally and fairly. As of today ... the basic conditions are not there to allow for fair and real competition." (Editing by Greg Mahlich)