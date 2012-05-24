DUBLIN May 24 Irish drugmaker Elan said it was possible that the company could receive a takeover offer if data due later this year on an experimental Alzheimer's drug Bapineuzumab is positive.

"It is certainly possible and we have had discussion with the board about that," Elan chairman Bob Ingram told a news conference.

"If an offer comes in we can't ignore it, but it is not our strategy to sell the company."

Elan has a 25 percent economic interest in the drug, which is being developed by Pfizer Inc. and Johnson and Johnson. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Lorraine Turner)