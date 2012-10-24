DUBLIN Oct 24 Elan Corporation PLC :
* Adjusted EBITDA was 38% higher, driven by a 13% increase in
tysabri patient
numbers.
* Re-affirming our full-year guidance of adjusted EBITDA
greater than $200
million
* Total revenue for the third quarter of 2012 increased by 10%
to $306.6
million
* Tysabri global in-market net sales grew by 3% to $403.8
million
* Number of patients on tysabri increased by 13% to
approximately 71,100
patients
* Net loss from continuing operations was $216.2 million versus
net income $3.5
million in Q3 2011
* Charges of $111.3 million principally related to
restructuring the Elan
business