BRIEF-Outgoing Capita CEO says strategy to remain intact, dividend not under threat
* Outgoing Capita CEO Andy Parker says strategy will remain intact, strategy decided by board not by CEO
LONDON, April 15 Elan Corporation PLC : * Elan's response to royalty pharma announcement * We would give consideration to any formal proposal by any party for Elan * The board of Elan will assess the Royalty Pharma announcement and will advise
its shareholders. * Source text in Eikon:
LONDON, March 2British outsourcing group Capita said its chief executive Andy Parker would step down after the group reported a 19 percent fall in 2016 underlying pre-tax profit, missing forecasts again.
LONDON, March 2 Price comparison website Gocompare.Com Group Plc reported a 30 percent jump in full-year operating profit, adjusting for the costs of listing and share-based payment charges.