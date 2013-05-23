LONDON May 23 Royalty Pharma : * Royalty Pharma reduces acceptance condition to 50% plus one share * Under the terms of the increased offer, Royalty Pharma is offering to acquire Elan for $12.50 per share in cash * Increased offer represents a value of $4.6 billion for Elan's Tysabri royalty * Offer is fully financed and is not conditional on due