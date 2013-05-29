BRIEF-Boryung Pharm to pay annual dividend as 200 won/share for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 200 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
LONDON May 29 Elan Corporation PLC : * Elan Corp says Royalty Pharma`s $12.50 bid currently undervalues
Tysabri asset together with cash (not just the underlying value of Tysabri)
by up to $4.3 bln * Elan Corporation Plc -provides shareholders and the market with an
assessment of Tysabri ms drug's value and elan`s cash * Elan - according to analysis completed by co's advisors,
underlying value of Tysabri alone is between $11.85- $17.15 * Elan Corporation plc says the aggregate value of the Tysabri
asset, pre-deduction of operating expenses, together with cash is $15.50 to
$20.80 * Source text for Eikon
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 200 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
March 9 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: HEALTHCARE The Trump-backed Republican plan to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system clears its first hurdle but chances for passage in Congress look uncertain amid opposition by Democrats, conservatives and industry groups. Trump has launched a charm offensive of the type not seen before in his brief and chaotic tenure, forcefully rallying behind legisla
* Biocryst pharmaceuticals prices public offering of common stock