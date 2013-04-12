DUBLIN, April 12 Irish drugmaker Elan
won approval from shareholders on Friday to commence a $1
billion share buyback as it seeks to keep them on side and stave
off an approach from U.S. investment firm Royalty Pharma
The buyback was priced between $11.25 and $13.00 per share
and is part of plans to return cash to investors after the $3.2
billion sale of Elan's interest in multiple sclerosis drug
Tysabri. It was backed by 99.2 percent of shareholders at a
special meeting.
Royalty said it reserved the right to reduce its indicative
approach of $11 per share if the buyback went through but it may
also sweeten its proposal by paying more if Tysabri, which Elan
still receive royalties for, hits certain sales milestones, two
people familiar with the matter told Reuters.