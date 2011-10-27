DUBLIN Oct 27 Irish drugmaker Elan kicked off its search for a chief executive a couple of months ago, outgoing CEO Kelly Martin said on Thursday.

"The CEO search is ongoing. It's being led by the new chairman Bob Ingram, with support from the lead director Kieran McGowan. That process started a couple of months ago and is well under way," Martin, who announced last year that he would quit in 2012, told a media call.

Elan saw revenue rise by a better-than-expected 17 percent year on year in the third quarter. Martin added there was almost no correlation between its main multiple sclerosis (MS) drug business and global macroeconomic problems. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by David Hulmes)