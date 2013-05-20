* Elan buys rare drug specialist AOP Orphan for 263 mln eur
* Pays $40 mln for 48 pct stake in marketing firm Newbridge
* Will buy back $200 mln of shares, issue 800 mln of debt
By Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, May 20 Irish drug firm Elan
agreed on Monday to buy two private drug firms, spin-off its one
experimental drug and buy back more shares to give a firmer idea
of how the company will be reconfigured as shareholders weigh up
a takeover bid.
The Irish company has rejected a $5.7 billion bid from U.S.
investment firm Royalty Pharma and is trying to
convince shareholders to do the same by returning cash and going
on a spending spree that began with a $1 billion royalties deal
just a week ago.
Elan made its second and third purchases on Monday, buying
Austrian rare drug specialist AOP Orphan for 263.5 million euros
($337 million) and paying $40 million for a 48 percent stake in
Dubai-based sales and marketing firm Newbridge pharmaceuticals.
It will still have $1.2 billion of cash left to spend if
shareholders approve the acquisitions, and plans to announce
more deals in the second half of the year, chief executive Kelly
Martin said on Monday.
The deal with AOP Orphan, which has annual revenues of over
50 million euros, hands Elan a number of mainly haematology and
oncology-focussed drugs and experimental treatments on top of
its own existing and newly purchased royalty streams.
"The timing of this has nothing to do with the Royalty offer
itself but it's being communicated this way because this allows
shareholders a choice," Martin told Reuters in a telephone
interview.
"(Do) they want to sell their shares to Royalty at a
discount or do they want to continue to be invested in an entity
that is creating a portfolio of interesting and different
assets?"
New York-based Royalty, attracted by the lucrative revenues
from Elan's interest in blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug
Tysabri, submitted a reduced $11.25 per share bid last month.
Elan shares, up more than 10 percent since Royalty's first
approach in February, closed at $11.67 in New York on Friday.
Elan sold its 50 percent interest in Tysabri to U.S. partner
Biogen Idec in February for $3.25 billion plus
royalties of up to 25 percent, and soon after rewarded investors
with a $1 billion share buyback and slice of the Tysabri rights.
It further sweetened its appeal to shareholders on Monday,
saying it would repurchase another $200 million of shares. It
also plans to issue $800 mln of debt to fund future deals.
Elan added that it would spin off its remaining experimental
drug, Alzheimer's treatment ELND-005, into a private company to
eliminate operating expenses but it will keep an 18 percent
stake by committing $70 million to the new entity.
The share buyback and package of deals, including last
week's purchase of 21 percent of the royalties that U.S. company
Theravance receives from GlaxoSmithKline (GSK),
must be approved at a special shareholder meeting on June 17.