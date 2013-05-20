Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
LONDON May 20 U.S. investor Royalty Pharma raised its offer to $12.50 per share for Irish drugmaker Elan on Monday, representing a premium of 45 percent to Elan's enterprise value, it said.
The company said it was offering $4.6 billion for Elan's Tysabri Royalty, a 42 percent premium to the $3.25 billion price at which Elan sold half of its interest in Tysabri to its U.S. partner Biogen Idec. The increased offer is now all cash.
Royalty said the new offer was conditional on Elan shareholders voting against a $1 billion drug royalties deal with U.S. firm Theravance, which it said was pursued "in haste and without critical confidential information."
Royalty said it believed Elan had "dramatically overpaid" in the transaction.
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management is exploring possible options for a tie-up with insurer Standard Life, Sky News reported on Saturday, in a deal which could total 11 billion pounds ($13.52 billion).
March 3 CSX Corp is nearing a deal with one of its largest investors, activist hedge fund Mantle Ridge LP, to sign up veteran railroad executive Hunter Harrison as the U.S. railroad company's CEO, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.