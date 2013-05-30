Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
DUBLIN May 30 Elan said on Thursday it would present shareholders with an alternative strategy if they reject a string of deals it announced recently and thereby make it more likely that Royalty Pharma will acquire the Irish drug firm.
Royalty last week increased a hostile cash bid for Elan to $12.50 per share from $11.25, but made the new offer conditional on Elan shareholders rejecting the series of defensive transactions at a meeting due to be held on June 17.
"If the shareholders have a different opinion, I think what you will see is Elan immediately announce Plan B," Chief Executive Kelly Martin told a news conference, adding that there were different opinions among shareholders on one deal struck earlier this month with U.S. company Theravance.
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management is exploring possible options for a tie-up with insurer Standard Life, Sky News reported on Saturday, in a deal which could total 11 billion pounds ($13.52 billion).
March 3 CSX Corp is nearing a deal with one of its largest investors, activist hedge fund Mantle Ridge LP, to sign up veteran railroad executive Hunter Harrison as the U.S. railroad company's CEO, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.