* Align Technology announces acquisition of its Invisalign distributor for the Brazil market
DUBLIN, July 29 U.S. generic drugmaker Perrigo agreed to buy Elan for $8.6 billion on Monday, ending a takeover battle over the Irish company which put itself up for sale last month.
Michigan-based Perrigo, which manufactures over-the-counter pharmaceutical products for the store brand market, will pay $6.25 per share in cash and $10.25 per share in stock, based on Friday's closing price.
* Alliqua Biomedical Inc announces termination of its agreement to acquire Soluble Systems Llc
Feb 27 Drugmaker Perrigo Co Plc said on Monday it agreed to sell the royalty stream from its multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri to privately held Royalty Pharma for up to $2.85 billion.