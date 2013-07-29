DUBLIN, July 29 U.S. generic drugmaker Perrigo agreed to buy Elan for $8.6 billion on Monday, ending a takeover battle over the Irish company which put itself up for sale last month.

Michigan-based Perrigo, which manufactures over-the-counter pharmaceutical products for the store brand market, will pay $6.25 per share in cash and $10.25 per share in stock, based on Friday's closing price.