BRIEF-Canada House updates on patient initiatives and expansion
* Canada House provides update on patient initiatives and expansion and corporate update
DUBLIN Oct 24 Elan Corp PLC : * Recorded adjusted EBITDA of $12.1 million for the third quarter, reflecting first full quarter of the new royalty arrangements on Tysabri * Ended the quarter with almost $1.9 billion in cash and cash equivalents, and
no debt
* Canada House provides update on patient initiatives and expansion and corporate update
* Canada House provides update on patient initiatives and expansion and corporate update
* U.S. CDC - investigation update regarding multistate outbreak of stec infections linked to I.M. Healthy brand soynut butter