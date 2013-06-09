By David Henry and Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK, June 9
NEW YORK, June 9 Investment partnership Royalty
Pharma on Sunday urged a federal court in New York to
allow it to proceed with a potential $8 billion bid for Irish
drug company Elan Corp.
In a brief submitted in advance of a Tuesday hearing in U.S.
District Court in Manhattan, Royalty Pharma said that on Friday
it provided the additional disclosures about its bid that Elan
had said were missing when the target company obtained a
temporary block against Royalty from the court last week.
Royalty Pharma on Friday raised its hostile bid for Elan for
the third time in five months. Royalty is now
offering $13 cash per share, up from $12.50, plus a new
contingent value right (CVR) clause that could mean an
additional $2.50 per share if Elan's multiple sclerosis drug
Tysabri hits certain sales milestones.
Royalty Pharma said in the new filing that it had made clear
to Elan on Friday that it intends to acquire all of Elan's
shares, replace its directors and then look toward layoffs and
sales of Elan's interests in drugs that are still in research
and development.
A spokesman for Elan had no immediate comment.
Elan last week won a temporary order from the U.S. court
against Royalty Pharma's bid after arguing that Royalty might
stop its tender after receiving just one more share than 50
percent and then take control and leave the rest of Elan's
investors short of information and power over Royalty's plans.
The hearing scheduled for Tuesday is over Elan's request
from the same court for an injunction against Royalty Pharma's
bid. Elan is also fighting Royalty in court in Ireland.
Elan has also moved to restructure itself with transactions
including asset purchases, a drug spinoff and a share buyback
and has scheduled a shareholder vote for June 17 over the
transactions. Royalty Pharma has said its offer is off if
shareholders approve the deals.
The fight between the two companies began in February after
Elan announced it had sold its 50 percent interest in multiple
sclerosis drug Tysabri for $3.25 billion plus future royalty
payments. Royalty Pharma made its first bid for Elan on Feb. 26,
offering $11 per share.
The case is Elan Corporation PLC v. RP Management LLC, et
al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
13-3758.