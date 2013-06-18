BRIEF-Barnes Group Inc to acquire Gammaflux L.P.
* Transaction is not material to Barnes Group's consolidated financial position or liquidity
DUBLIN, June 18 Royalty Pharma's hostile $8 billion bid for Irish drug firm Elan lapsed on Tuesday when it withdrew an appeal against a ruling by Ireland's regulator on takeover battles.
U.S.-based Royalty had made its offer conditional on Elan shareholders rejecting all resolutions put to a vote at a meeting on Monday, but the owners' approved one of the four resolutions, for a share buyback.
Royalty had said it meant its conditionality to apply to only two other resolutions relating to acquisitions but the Irish Takeover Panel had ruled that it could not modify the terms at this stage of the takeover contest.
Royalty subsequently appealed against this ruling.
"Royalty Pharma announced today that it had withdrawn its request for a judicial review of the Irish Takeover Panel's decision requiring it to lapse its offer for Elan Corporation," it said in a statement.
Meanwhile Elan put itself up for sale last week after it said it had received interest from other companies.
Royalty's bid offered $13 in cash per share as well as a "contingent value right" that could add a further $2.50 per share if blockbuster drug Tysabri hit certain sales milestones.
Elan shares were 0.5 percent lower at 10.04 euros ($13.4) at 1105 GMT.
DETROIT, March 6 General Motors Co’s deal on Monday to sell its European operations to France's PSA Group doubles down on a bet that the company can win by being less global but more profitable in an auto industry increasingly dependent on software and services.
MOSCOW/ABU DHABI, March 6 The Russia-China Investment Fund (RCIF) and Mubadala, Abu Dhabi's state fund, are considering buying a minority stake in Eurasia Drilling Company, Russia's largest drilling company by metres drilled, three sources close to the talks told Reuters.