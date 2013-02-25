UK's Sainsbury's to cut up to 400 jobs in stores shake-up
LONDON, March 3 Sainsbury's, Britain's second largest supermarket group, is to cut up to 400 jobs in a restructuring of its store operations, it said on Friday.
DUBLIN Feb 25 Elan Corporation PLC : * Acknowledges this morning's announcement by royalty management, llc * Expect the tysabri transaction to close in the near future. * Says timing of royalty pharma offer highly opportunistic * Says any credible proposal will of course be considered
LONDON, March 3 Sainsbury's, Britain's second largest supermarket group, is to cut up to 400 jobs in a restructuring of its store operations, it said on Friday.
* International add-on business, no overlap (Adds details, Nodal CEO, context)
NEW YORK, March 3 U.S. Treasury yields hit session highs before flattening while stocks were largely unchanged on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said the Fed is set to raise its benchmark interest rate this month as long as economic data on jobs and inflation holds up.