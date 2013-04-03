Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
DUBLIN, April 3 U.S. investment firm Royalty Pharma must either announce an offer for Irish drugmaker Elan by May 10 or not proceed with a $6.6 billion approach, Ireland's Takeover Panel said on Wednesday.
Elan has rejected Royalty's indicative approach, worth $11 per Elan share, and welcomed the takeover panel's imposition of a deadline, reiterating that the "highly conditional indication of interest" was opportunistic in its timing.
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management is exploring possible options for a tie-up with insurer Standard Life, Sky News reported on Saturday, in a deal which could total 11 billion pounds ($13.52 billion).
