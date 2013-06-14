Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Wednesday:
DUBLIN, June 14 Royalty Pharma: * Royalty pharma - says elan ads holders decisively vote against theravance and
aop transactions * Royalty pharma - says statement on Elan egm resolutions based on
81 percent of U.S. shareholders votes
* Fiera Infrastructure increases equity interest in Thames Water - investment in mature UK water and wastewater sector adds stable long-term returns to investment portfolio
LONDON/FRANKFURT, March 8 French drug maker Sanofi is looking to hire advisers for the sale of its European generic drug business by the end of the month, sources told Reuters, ahead of an auction process which is set to start after the summer.