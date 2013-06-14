Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Wednesday:
DUBLIN, June 14 Irish drug company Elan said on Friday it will start a formal sale process in light of expressions of interest received to date.
Royalty Pharma, which has made a hostile bid of up to $8 billion for Elan, will be invited to participate if it so wishes, Elan said in a statement.
Elan urged its shareholders not to tender into Royalty's current offer.
* Fiera Infrastructure increases equity interest in Thames Water - investment in mature UK water and wastewater sector adds stable long-term returns to investment portfolio
LONDON/FRANKFURT, March 8 French drug maker Sanofi is looking to hire advisers for the sale of its European generic drug business by the end of the month, sources told Reuters, ahead of an auction process which is set to start after the summer.