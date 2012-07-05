Hilton's revenue rises 2.2 pct on higher bookings and prices
Feb 15 Hotel operator Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc reported a 2.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as more people booked its rooms at higher prices.
SEOUL, July 5 South Korea's E-Land Group said on Thursday it plans to list its Chinese unit in Hong Kong by 2013 to raise around $1 billion.
E-Land Fashion China Holdings Ltd, the wholly owned subsidiary of the group's unlisted holding company E-Land World, will be the first company the group lists through an initial public offering.
The group said in a statement it plans to choose a lead manager within this month. (Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
SHANGHAI, Feb 15 Chinese cable maker Recon Wenyuan Cable Co Ltd is set to snap up a majority stake in a U.S. movie production company for up to $100 million, the company said in a statement on Wednesday, without naming the target.
DEOBAND, India/NEW DELHI, Feb 15 Indians voted on Wednesday in the second round of a state election that is the biggest test of support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi since he rose to power three years ago, as controversy raged over the illegal publication of an exit poll.