SEOUL, July 5 South Korea's E-Land Group said on Thursday it plans to list its Chinese unit in Hong Kong by 2013 to raise around $1 billion.

E-Land Fashion China Holdings Ltd, the wholly owned subsidiary of the group's unlisted holding company E-Land World, will be the first company the group lists through an initial public offering.

The group said in a statement it plans to choose a lead manager within this month. (Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Chris Gallagher)