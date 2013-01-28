* LNG exports planned from Elba Island near Savannah,
Georgia
* LNG cargoes fetch as much as $18/mmBtu, US price below $4
* Exports have US DOE approval but project under review
By Jeanine Prezioso
NEW YORK, Jan 28 With U.S. natural gas prices
stuck at much less than half global levels, Royal Dutch Shell
and Kinder Morgan Inc said on Monday they are
teaming up to export liquefied natural gas from a terminal that
was originally built to import gas.
More energy companies with access to low-priced, abundant
U.S. gas supplies are trying to take advantage of much higher
global prices by boosting exports. But regulators have yet to
approve the plan, and some U.S. businesses and consumers bristle
at an idea that they fear could mean higher domestic prices.
Kinder Morgan, through its El Paso Pipeline Partners
unit Southern Liquefaction Co LLC, and Shell through its Shell
U.S. Gas & Power LLC subsidiary, plan to develop a natural gas
liquefaction export terminal at Southern's existing gas import
terminal at Elba Island, near Savannah, Georgia.
A liquefaction plant cools natural gas at very low
temperatures to turn it into liquid so it can be exported on LNG
tankers.
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has said the companies
would be allowed to export up to 500 million cubic feet per day
(mmcf/d) of LNG to countries that fall within the free trade
agreement (FTA). But the specific project needs other regulatory
approvals, including the okay to export to non-FTA countries.
The companies also have applied to the U.S. Federal Energy
Regulatory Commission (FERC) for review under the National
Environmental Policy Act, an El Paso spokesman told Reuters in
an email.
The announcement follows the December release of a study
commissioned by the Department of Energy that supported the
export of natural gas, under the premise that it would help
boost the U.S. economy.
The fertilizer industry, for one, expressed disappointment
with the study in a comment sent to the DOE since it uses
natural gas as a feedstock which in turn supports food
production.
El Paso needs to modify its Elba Express Pipeline to ship
gas to the terminal for export. Elba Express, a 190 mile
pipeline that went into service in 2010, was designed to deliver
up to 945 mmcf/d of gas imported at the Elba Island LNG terminal
to eastern U.S. markets.
GAS IMPORTS THIN
Imports of natural gas into the United States have remained
thin, at best, in the past few years, as U.S. natural gas
production has ballooned.
Companies who own LNG import terminals or who have booked
capacity at a terminal to import gas are left with little wiggle
room, some analysts say.
"If you're a company and your business is importing LNG in
the U.S., your business model isn't going to work unless you
flip it around and start exporting," Dave Pursell, managing
director with energy consultancy Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co
told Reuters via telephone from Houston.
Gas producers have worked to perfect technology to unlock
gas deposits trapped between horizontal layers of rock below
ground. This has dampened U.S. gas prices, which did not rise
above $4 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) last year.
Cargoes of the liquefied fuel have fetched as much as $18
per mmBtu recently in global markets.
Other companies have also begun the U.S. LNG export process.
Cheniere Energy is developing five so-called
liquefaction "trains" to cool and liquefy the fuel to send it
abroad from its Sabine Pass LNG plant in Louisiana. Last month,
the company said it had signed a deal under which France's Total
would buy LNG from the Sabine plant for export to
global markets.
Also last month Sempra Energy said it had it applied
for FERC approval to construct export facilities at its existing
Cameron gas import terminal in Louisiana.