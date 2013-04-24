BRIEF-Ki Yong Choi reports 6.1 pct stake in Sunshine Heart Inc
* Ki Yong Choi reports 6.1 percent stake in Sunshine Heart Inc as of March 2 - sec filing
JERUSALEM, April 24 Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems said on Wednesday it won a $40 million contract to supply intelligence analysis and cyber defence systems to an African country over the next two years.
The systems support every stage of the intelligence process, including the collection of the data from multiple sources, databases and sensors, processing of the information, supporting intelligence personnel in the analysis and evaluation of the information and disseminating the intelligence to the intended recipient, Elbit said.
* Ki Yong Choi reports 6.1 percent stake in Sunshine Heart Inc as of March 2 - sec filing
March 8 Elliott Management reported in a regulatory filing that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings has said its former chief executive officer, Larry Lawson, has breached his retirement contract by consulting for the hedge fund during its proxy fight with Arconic Inc.
PARIS, March 10 IranAir has taken delivery of its second Western jet under a nuclear sanctions deal with major powers: an Airbus A330 long-haul aircraft, the European planemaker said on Friday.