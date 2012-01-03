JERUSALEM Jan 3 Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems said on Tuesday it had won a $50 million contract to supply Hermes 900 unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) to a governmental office of a country in the Americas.

The systems will be operated in a variety of perimeter security missions, Elbit said.

The Hermes 900 offers a range of enhanced capabilities, from higher flight altitude -- up to 30,000 feet -- to longer endurance and larger payload capacity. The system's structure enables it to carry a variety of payloads in different shapes and sizes for quick conversion between payload configurations.

Elbit said the deal with the unnamed country comes on the heels of orders from Israel's army and Chile. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Will Waterman)