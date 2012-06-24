JERUSALEM, June 24 Israeli defence electronics
firm Elbit Systems has said it won a contract valued
at $62 million to upgrade the Korean Air Force C-130 transport
aircraft.
The project will be carried out over four years in
cooperation with aircraft manufacturer Korea Aerospace
Industries, Elbit said in a statement.
Under the deal, the C-130 aircraft will be installed with
various types of advanced electronic systems, while Elbit will
also convert the existing analogue cockpit to digital.
"This new contract is expected to further enhance
capabilities of the Korean Air Force," said Yoram Shmuely,
co-general manager of Elbit's aerospace division.
"The global demand for transport aircraft upgrades and the
experience we have accumulated in performing various similar
projects such as the previous program for the Korean C-130, as
well as programs for the Romanian C-130 and the Brazilian C-95,
position us as favourably for similar projects to follow," he
added.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)